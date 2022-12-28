Charter flight service connecting Goa and Kyrgyzstan begins today

Panaji: The charter flight service connecting Goa and Kyrgyzstan will begin today. The service will continue for a month. Caper Travel Company is handling the service. At present, Goa receives charter flights from Russia and the UK.

‘This will be the first-ever flight to arrive in Goa from Kyrgyzstan, with a plan to operate a weekly flight for the tourist season 2022-23,’ said Amar Dhumatker, president, Caper Travel Company.

The first charter flight from Kyrgyzstan by Aero Nomad Airlines with approximately 170 tourists will arrive at Dabolim airport on December 29. 1 flight will be operated every 8 days for approximately a month.