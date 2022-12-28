Government’s total debt increases to Rs 147 lakh crore

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Finance Ministry revealed that the government’s total debt increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end. The total liabilities of the government was at Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June this fiscal year. The debt surged by 1% in second quarter of 2022-23.

As per the data, public debt accounted for 89.1% of total gross liabilities at September-end 2022. It was at 88.3% as on June 30. Nearly 29.6% of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years.

Also Read: WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones from December 31: Check full list

During the second quarter, the Union government raised Rs 4,06,000 crore through dated securities, as against notified amount of Rs 4,22,000 crore in the borrowing calendar year. The repayments were at Rs 92,371.15 crore. During July-September 2022, the Union government did not raise any amount through Cash Management Bills.