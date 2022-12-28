Grace mark for school students restored: Informs Kerala Education dept

Thiruvananthapuram: The Department of General Education has informed that the grace marks given to school students have been restored from this academic year. Students can apply for grace marks. The Class 10 and 12 exam notifications had not mentioned anything about grace marks.

Grace marks were not given during the last two years as the normal academic schedule was impacted by the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, no mention of grace marks was made in the notification for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 exams. However, with full-fledged extracurricular activities taking place during the ongoing academic year, the government decided to restore grace marks.

A few months ago the Education Minister V Sivankutty had announced that 25% grace marks would be granted to differently-abled students in the higher secondary examination.