Here’s all you need to know about the ‘brain-eating amoeba’ which causes Naegleria fowleri

The first death nationwide caused by a ‘brain-eating amoeba’ was reported by South Korean officials on Monday. According to the Yonhap news agency, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has confirmed that the illness claimed the life of a 50-year-old Korean man who had just returned from Thailand.

The small, one-celled amoeba known scientifically as ‘Naegleria fowleri’ is known to inhabit warm freshwater environments such as hot springs, lakes, and rivers.

Through contaminated water, Naegleria fowleri can enter the body. People may experience this if they dive, swim, or submerge their heads in water contaminated by this amoeba.

It was first discovered in the United States in the year 1937 and the CDC warns that in warmer months of July, August and September, it may be present in any freshwater body in the US. It is not present in salt, or brackish water.

The organism mainly thrives in warm water and grows best in high temperatures up to 115°F (46°C) but can at times survive warmer temperatures.

Common symptoms that usually start after about five days of infection include fever, nausea and vomiting. Other symptoms that happen at a later stage of infection are a stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, seizures, hallucinations, and coma.

Ultimately it destroys brain tissue, causing swelling in the brain and death.