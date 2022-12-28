In Chandigarh’s karnal, three people, including woman detained in honey trap case

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested by the district police for allegedly honey-trapping a man and using his blackmail as a means of extortion.

The three accused, all Karnal residents named Vikash Kumar alias Vicky, Monu Singh, and Simran Kaur, were nabbed on Tuesday.

According to Jagbir Singh, in charge of the Ram Nagar police station, an accusation has been made against the accused under sections 34, 384, 420, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. He claimed that the accused had also had $16,000 in cash recovered by the police. They were presented in court and taken into custody by the justice system.

According to the police, the accused were using blackmail to extort money from a man from Rajaund of Kaithal after falsely accusing him in a case.

The victim claimed in his police complaint that the woman had invited him to her home in a Karnal area and that the accused Vicky was already there. They beat him and then made an offensive video of him. The victim also claimed that they stole 1.3 lakh rupees in cash and a 4 lakh rupee check from him.

Later on, the accused began to threaten to post his video on social media and demanded 1 lakh from him.