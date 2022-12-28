Isha Alya, Jharkhand actor killed in West Bengal by snatchers

Isha Alya, an actor from Jharkhand, was allegedly shot dead by snatchers early on Wednesday morning on National Highway 16 in Howrah, West Bengal, according to police.

The incident happened as the actress, her husband Prakash Kumar, and their 3-year-old daughter were travelling from Ranchi to Kolkata.

A police investigation has been opened as a result of Kumar’s complaint. In order to reenact the event, the detectives also interrogated Kumar and took him to the crime scene. Police are also gathering video from a CCTv set up in a nearby factory that is near the crash site.

‘According to the complaint, the family was heading towards Kolkata in their car. They stopped at a desolate place around 6am where Kumar wanted to answer the nature’s call. Three snatchers attacked them. When Alya tried to resist, she was shot from a point blank range,’ said a police officer.

‘She was a popular actor in Jharkhand. Even though her actual name is Riya Kumari her screen name is Isha Alya,’ said Kumar, who identified himself as a film director.

There were three criminals, according to the complainant. When Kumar stooped to attend to nature’s call, they attacked him.

‘My wife was sitting in the car with our daughter. When the miscreants tried to snatch my wallet, my wife got down and tried to resist. They shot her,’ Kumar told reporters.

Locals claim that Kumar drove down about two kilometres to seek help because the area was so desolate. Alya was pronounced dead after the victim was taken urgently to the Uluberia hospital.