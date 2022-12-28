Man arrested for theft at Delhi lawyer’s home; jewellery and electronic devices worth Rs. 2 crore recovered

The Delhi Police detained a man in connection with the case a day after jewellery, gadgets and pricey watches worth Rs 2 crore were stolen from a senior attorney’s home in Greater Kailash II’s DLF Kings Court.

In addition, police seized from the accused’s hands pricey watches, high-end smartphones, gold, diamonds, and emerald jewellery, as well as foreign currency worth Rs 2 crore.

The caretaker, Pardeep, discovered the stolen valuables (cash, jewellery, watches, and new cell phones) when he opened the complainant’s home, according to the senior advocate for the Delhi High Court, Harjit Singh, who filed the complaint. His nephew, Arsh Deep Singh, had left India at the time.

The offender was recognised by the police after reviewing the CCTV footage as Shoibe aka Lalla, an ex-employee of the complainant. He was apprehended while attempting to leave Delhi.

The offender was recognised by the police after reviewing the CCTV footage as Shoibe aka Lalla, an ex-employee of the complainant. He was apprehended while attempting to leave Delhi.