Man’s request for a divorce due to wife’s alcoholism is approved by the Chhattisgarh HC

Chhattisgarh High Court says, cruelty will be proven if a lady harasses her husband by consuming alcohol, chewing gutka or pan masala, or by eating non-vegetarian meals.

The court made its declaration while it was deliberating over a divorce dispute.

The joint bench of Justices Radhakishan Aggarwal and Gautam Bhaduri allowed the divorce petition submitted by a man.

The defendant was a native of Banki Mongra in the state of Chhattisgarh. The couple had been married seven days when he found his wife unresponsive on the bed.

When he took his wife to the doctor, the doctor informed him that his wife had an addiction to eating meat, chewing gutka, and drinking.

Her in-laws confronted the woman and tried to persuade her to stop eating meat and chewing gutka. But she didn’t concur.

Days later, the woman allegedly started acting inappropriately around her in-laws.

The man claimed in the petition that his wife used to spit in the bedroom and quarrel with him over it.

The spouse claimed that she even made two attempts at suicide by ingesting pesticide.

The man went to the Chhattisgarh High Court after his appeal was denied by the family court.

The man’s appeal for divorce was allowed by the high court bench, which overturned the family court’s ruling.