Police raids house of main suspect’s girlfriend in Rajasthan paper leak case

Bhupendra Saran’s girlfriend’s home was raided by police, who also busted a fake degree racket. At the residence of the prime suspect’s fugitive girlfriend, Priyanka, police recovered multiple fake degrees.

Police claimed that they raided his girlfriend’s home after knowing that Bhupendra Saran, the main suspect in the Rajasthan exam paper leak case, was running a fake degree racket throughout the state. Six additional accused, including four of Saran’s associates, have been detained by the police in connection with the case.

A senior police officer from Rajasthan has confirmed that the leak also included a group A paper on general knowledge.

Due to a paper leak on last Saturday, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) was forced to cancel the competitive exam for 2nd grade teachers in general knowledge for 2022. Before the exam began, the RPSC 2nd grade paper 2022 began to circulate on social media, which prompted the authorities to cancel the test. On December 24, from 9 am to 11 pm, the exam was scheduled.

The police were informed that the question papers were being transported by a bus carrying candidates who were supposed to appear for the RPSC 2nd grade exam. Following a tip, a team of police officers and members of the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched an investigation, stopped the vehicle within the boundaries of the Bakeria police station, and compared the papers.

Up to 50 people, including eight women, had been detained by the police in connection with the case of the leaked 2nd grade teacher exam paper. Eight more people were held from a private hotel in front of the Sukher Police station in Udaipur while 42 others were detained from the bus.

On Sunday, the Udaipur Police in Rajasthan arrested 55 accused, including the alleged mastermind, in connection with the alleged paper leak of the second-grade teacher recruitment exam.