Salman Khurshid steps back from his claim that Rahul Gandhi is Lord Ram by saying that it was never uttered.

Days after praising Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and referring to him as ‘superhuman,’ senior leader Salman Khurshid offered a clarification, claiming that he never suggested that Rahul Gandhi was Lord Ram.

‘Rahul Gandhi is not Ram,’ as I never said. Salman Khurshid stated on his ‘yogi doing tapasya’ segment that he is strolling down Ram’s route a summary of Rahul Gandhi.

On December 26, Salman Khurshid, the state coordinator for the Congress yatra, spoke to the media during a press conference ‘The superhuman Rahul Gandhi. He is leaving in a T-shirt while we are bundled up in jackets and shivering in the cold. He compares himself to a yogi and performs his tapasya [penance] with concentration.’

Khurshid compared Lord Ram to his brother Bharat, saying, ‘The khadau [wooden slipper] of Lord Ram is quite long. When Ram ji can’t make it, Bharat will occasionally travel with his khadau. We have transported the khadau in Uttar Pradesh in such manner. Khadau has now arrived in Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji will also arrive, in our opinion.’

On January 3, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will reach Uttar Pradesh through Loni near Ghaziabad.

Afterward, it will travel through Baghpat and Shamli before entering Haryana.