Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended flat in the Indian equity markets. BSE Sensex ended the session at 60,910 points, down 17 points. NSE Nifty closed at 18,122.

In the 50-stock NSE Nifty, 15 stocks advanced, 34 declined while 1 remained unchanged. The BSE Midcap index advanced 0.2% and the Smallcap index added 0.4%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive, as 2,075 shares advanced and 1,400 stocks declined.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Titan, Britannia Industries, Maruti, Divi’s Laboratories and NTPC. The top losers in the market were TCS, ONGC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv.