Turkiye welcomes Israel’s ambassador after four years of strain

Israel’s ambassador to Turkey officially started her responsibilities after handing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan her letter of credentials after four years of strained diplomatic relations.

Erdogan hosted Irit Lillian, a senior diplomat who was instrumental in restoring relations between Turkey and Israel, on Tuesday at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Since February 2021, she has served as Israel’s charge d’affaires in Ankara, and during that time, the two countries have progressively reestablished full diplomatic ties.

Lillian emphasised her wish for the development of bilateral ties after the ceremony at the presidential palace.

‘We all expect that the process of growing closer diplomatically between Israel and Turkey will become stronger, will broaden and will spread over many areas of cooperation,’ she said in a video statement, reported Times of Israel newspaper.

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu after winning the elections assured that he and Erdogan will ‘work together to create a new era in relations’ on a basis of respect for mutual interests.