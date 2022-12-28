UAE releases updated regulations for issuing, renewing passports, Emirates IDs

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has released an updated list of regulations to be followed when taking photos for identification purposes. The authority informed that the photo must meet the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The photo must be a high quality one and the dimensions of the photo must be 35mm X 40mm. It must be coloured and the background of the image must be white . The photo cannot be older than 6 months.

Also Read: Government’s total debt increases to Rs 147 lakh crore

In the photo, the head must be straight, not tilted, and must be parallel to the photographic lens. Eyes must be open towards the camera and without coloured lenses. Facial expressions must be neutral and natural. Persons can wear glasses as long as they do not obscure the eyes and do not reflect light. UAE citizens must wear the official dress of the UAE.

The authority added that images that are edited using digital software will not be accepted.