World Rapid Chess: B. Savitha Shri advances into joint lead in women’s event

Almaty: In chess, India’s teenage player B. Savitha Shri advanced to joint lead of the women’s section in the World rapid chess championship. The World rapid chess championship is held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

B. Savitha Shri aged 15 registered four consecutive wins. She defeated Zarina Nurgaliyeva of Kazakhstan, Sarasadat Khademalshareieh of Iran, Antonaneta Stefanova of Bulgaria, and Bela Khotenashvili of Georgia. B. Savitha Shri now has 6.5 points. She is at the top of the points table with Zhongyi Tan of China and Georgia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina. Meanwhile, India’s top player and No. 7 seed Koneru Humpy has 6 points.

In the open section, young Indian Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi has 6.5 points and is at the third position with 5 others. Compatriot Nihal Sarin with 6 points is joint fourth.

A total of 15 Indians are in the fray in the Open event while 5 are taking part in the women’s event.