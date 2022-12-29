Afghanistan re-appoints Rashid Khan as their T20I captain

Rashid Khan has been appointed to head the Afghanistan T20I team, a year after resigning as skipper. The all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, 24, will be replaced by the 24-year-old. Nabi resigned from his position after the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

In seven T20I matches in 2019, Rashid Khan captained Afghanistan. However, he announced his resignation as soon as Afghanistan’s team for the T20 World Cup in 2021 was announced. Rashid claimed that the Afghanistan Cricket Board did not seek his input before selecting the team for the World Cup, which led to the decision to step down as captain.

To prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2024, Rashid, the No. 2 bowler in the world, will captain Afghanistan in the shortest format of the game. When Afghanistan visits the UAE in February 2023 for a three-match T20I series, Rashid will take up the responsibilities.

The ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf, voiced his wish to have the great spinner captain the T20I team, which led to Rashid’s appointment.

Rashid Khan is now the third-highest wicket-taker in the T20I format, after Shakib Al Hassan (128) and Tim Southee (134), having played for Afghanistan in 74 T20I matches thus far (128).