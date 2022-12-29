At least one died and scores injured in a highway pile-up in Zhengzhou involving nearly 200 hundred vehicles

On Wednesday, a highway pile-up in Zhengzhou involving roughly 200 vehicles resulted in at least one fatality and numerous injuries, according to CCTV state broadcaster.

According to the official media, the event occurred in the city of Zhengzhou in the province of Henan because of dense fog that reduced vision, according to AFP.

According to Zhengzhou officials, a traffic accident involving the collision of several vehicles occurred on Wednesday morning due to a sudden build-up of fog at the Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in Zhengzhou. Later, the reported casualty was added.

There were aerial images and video showing dozens of cars colliding with one another. Vehicle collisions were captured in viral video.

The country’s meteorological service said that visibility in many areas was less than 500 metres down to 200 meters at the time.

According to the state media, many of the injured individuals were trapped in their vehicles. The fire department sent a total of 11 trucks for rescue with nearly 66 personnel.

Police later closed the bridge to all traffic. The city’s traffic officials said that traffic resumed in the afternoon.