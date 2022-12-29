BJP in Tripura suffers setback as 7th MLA from ruling coalition resigns prior to elections

On Wednesday, Tripura BJP MLA Dibachandra Hrangkhawal announced his resignation from the legislature, making him the seventh member of the state’s ruling coalition to do so this year.

Prior to the upcoming assembly elections, which are scheduled for early next year, Hrangkhawal, a tribal MLA of Karamcherra in the Dhalai district, resigned for personal reasons.

‘Today, I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the secretary of the assembly as speaker Ratan Chakraborty was not present. I have resigned on personal grounds,’ he told reporters.

Just before the 2018 assembly elections, Hrangkhawal, the state Congress’s president, switched to the BJP. Since I am a political person, he continued, ‘I have not yet decided on my next course of action, but I will obviously remain in politics.’

Senior state Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha, who had earlier this year resigned as a BJP MLA, accompanied Hrangkhawal to the assembly. According to BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, Hrangkhawal has been ill for a while and is unable to carry out his responsibilities.

‘This will not impact the party’s prospect in the ensuing assembly election,’ he claimed.

The BJP lost four MLAs as a result this year. Along with Saha, lawmakers Burbo Mohan Tripura and Sudip Roy Barman also announced their resignations earlier this year. Due to misconduct, MLA Asish Das of the Surma constituency was removed from office. In February, Roy Barman and Saha left their positions and joined the Congress.