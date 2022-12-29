Chinese woman detained by Bihar Police on suspicion of spying on Dalai Lama

The Bihar Police detained a Chinese woman on Thursday who was suspected of spying on the Dalai Lama, the head of Tibet. This came after a security alert was issued this morning in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, during the Dalai Lama’s visit, and the police were looking for the Chinese woman.

The Dalai Lama gives spiritual discourses at Kalchakra Ground, where the woman, identified as Song Xiaolam, was taken away by police.

The woman has two children and is a divorcee, according to sources. Song visited India in 2019 before departing once more for China. She returned to India, spent a short time in Nepal, and then travelled to Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a security alert regarding an alleged threat against the Dalai Lama, the Bihar Police earlier made a sketch of the woman public.

The police had released a sketch of the woman along with information about her passport and visa to the media.