From December 29 to January 3, EAM Jaishankar will visit Cyprus and Austria.

From December 29 to January 3, the Republic of Cyprus and Austria will be visited by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, statement released on Wednesday.

The minister will visit the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) on December 29 through December 31, 2022. India and Cyprus have had diplomatic ties for 60 years as of this year.

Jaishankar will meet with RoC’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides during his visit, and he will also speak with Annita Demetriou, the Speaker of the House.

Additionally, he will speak to the nation’s business and investment community and engage with the Indian diaspora.

The Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, will meet with the External Affairs Minister (EAM) in Austria, the release says.

In 2023, India and Austria will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, making this the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the previous 27 years.

The two ministers have met three times this year on the fringes of international conferences in Munich, Bratislava, and New York, according to the MEA. Schallenberg had visited India in March 2022.

Jaishankar will meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his visit, as well as engage with members of the Indian diaspora.

He will meet Rafael Mariano Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Director General, separately in Vienna (IAEA).

The EAM will also hold Slavkov meetings with the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsk, the Slovak Republic, Rastislav Kácer, and Austria, Federal Minister Schallenberg.

The statement also stated that regional and international issues would be the main topics of discussion.