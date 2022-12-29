James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ crosses $1 billion mark at the global box office after just 12 days

After only 12 days in theatres, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has surpassed the $1 billion mark worldwide.

The Way of Water, the first of four alleged sequels to James Cameron’s 2009 science-fiction epic ‘Avatar,’ follows the story of the Sullys as they flee the retribution of the earthlings following their loss in the first movie.

The characters of Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, respectively, are reprised. Additionally reprising their roles are Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald.

Sigourney Weaver also makes a comeback, albeit in a new capacity. With this, the franchise welcomes Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement.

Thus far the film has collected $1.03 billion. ‘The Way of Water’ has an astronomical budget of $350 to 460 million, and Cameron has earlier said the film will have to be second or third-highest-grossing movie of all time just to break even.

So it will have to continue its performance at the ticket window for the foreseeable future. Like the original, the film is expected to have strong legs that should help it carry to February.