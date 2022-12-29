New Year’s Carnival effigy resembles PM Modi; Construction halted after BJP allegation

Kochi: BJP workers halted construction after claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face could be seen on the Cochin Carnival Committee’s Santa Claus effigy, which will be burnt at Fort Kochi on New Year’s Day. In front of the crowd, BJP members protested. Following objections by PM Modi’s party members, the construction of the enormous Santa Claus was put on hold after an altercation between BJP workers and the Santa-creating artisans.

Members of the BJP claimed that the Prime Minister had been purposefully disrespected by having his face shown. They added that they will resist this and said as much. Following that, the demonstrators and carnival workers spoke with the police, who then mediated the situation to settle it.

The Kochi protest was put to an end when the carnival workers announced they would change the face of the Santa effigy. At the Cochin Carnival, there is a legendary event known as the Burning of Pappanji. The Cochin Carnival, which takes place every year in Fort Kochi in Kerala’s Kochi, lasts until the first of January. In Vasco da Gama Square, the Carnival flag is raised to signal the celebration’s official start.

