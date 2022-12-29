Passengers from China now need to show negative COVID-19 results before boarding flights to the United States

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China have declared that passengers must now present negative COVID-19 results before boarding flights to the United States.

According to the federal agency, the Covid test must be completed two days before taking off, and the airline must be provided with documentation of a negative result before boarding.

Through a telemedicine service, the testing can be either PCR tests or antigen self-tests.

According to the CDC, the testing requirement applies to all passengers, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, and is necessary for travellers from Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China.

It also protects travellers departing from airports in foreign nations, such as Seoul, Toronto, and Vancouver. The test will be required if they have been in China over the last 10 days.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect on January 5.

‘CDC is announcing this step to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the People’s Republic of China, given the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being reported from the PRC,’ the CDC said in a statement.