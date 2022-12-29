Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his condolences for the stampede tragedy at TDP rally in Nellore.

The deaths and injuries caused by a stampede at a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) event on Wednesday night in Nellore shocked and moved Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi expressed his sadness over the incident at a public gathering in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on Twitter. Condolences to the families of the deceased. May those who were hurt quickly heal. The next of kin of each deceased person would receive an ex-gratia payment from the PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh, and each injured person would receive Rs 50,000.

In a stampede on Wednesday, up to eight individuals perished and five more were hurt. During Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the TDProadshow ,’s in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, there was a rush.