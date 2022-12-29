Report: The BCCI’s New Selection Committee Will Probably Form In January of the Following Year.

Recent reports says, the new BCCI selection committee would likely be established in January of the following year. According to the sources, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the board, which is made up of former player Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Mail, is scheduled to meet on December 30 to begin the selection process for the new selection committee. The National Selection Committee, led by Chetan Sharma, was fired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) back in November, and new applicants were sought for.

The selection committee also included Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, and Debashish Mohanty in addition to chief selector Sharma.

The requirements for people who wish to apply for the posts were outlined in a release by the nation’s top cricket regulatory organisation.

The BCCI’s official statement stated that candidates ‘should have played a minimum of seven Test matches, thirty First Class matches, or ten ODI and twenty First Class matches.’

The press release stated that candidates for the Men’s Selection Committee ‘should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago’ and ‘no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member.’

Application submission was finalised on November 28, 2022.