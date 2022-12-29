On Thursday, a fire started in a plywood plant in Gujarat’s Kheda district. According to the fire officials, fire tenders have been hurried to the scene to put out the flames.

The Swastik Plywood factory, which is situated on Varsola Sihunj road in the Mehmedawad tehsil, caught fire.

Teams from the Nadiad fire department arrived to the scene to put out the flames shortly after the event was reported.

To put out the fire, a crew of five voter browsers and six fire tenders has been activated.

Although efforts are being made to put out the fire, its exact origins are yet unknown.