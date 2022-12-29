TDP seniors says, Nara Lokesh will come closer to people through ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra

Nara Lokesh, national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a former minister, will engage with the public on a more personal level starting on January 27 with his padayatra, ‘Yuva Galam’ (Youth Voice).

Beginning on January 27, Lokesh will embark on a 4000-km pada yatra that will last for 400 days in an effort to get closer to the populace. TDP leaders said on Wednesday that Lokesh is not filming like Jagan Mohan Reddy, who undertook such a pada yatra before becoming the Chief Minister, when briefing media members on the specifics of the padayatra.

According to Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, the head of the party’s state associate, ‘the TDP general secretary will not partake in giving flying kisses to the people like Mr. Jagan and he is reaching the people as their voice.’ He continued, ‘Lokesh is certainly a ray of hope for those who are reeling under deep resentment, particularly the youth.’

Naidu said that the state is fortunate to have a leader like Nara Lokesh because the youth are crucial to the development of the country. Due to the destructive policies implemented by this government, almost all industries left Andhra Pradesh, he said.