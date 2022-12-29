UK PM expresses concerns over reports that MPs met sex workers and engaged in heavy drinking during overseas trip

Concerns have been voiced by the UK Prime Minister’s office in response to recent claims that the MPs met sex workers in their hotel rooms and took part in boisterous drinking while travelling abroad.

According to a report published by The Times on Wednesday, some MPs have been engaging in ‘sex and excessive drinking’ while travelling abroad with the all-party parliamentary groups (APPG).

APPG consists of MPs and peers from various parties who work together to focus on specific concerns.

In a report published earlier this month, Politico asserted that a former Conservative MP once inquired about the location of the closest brothel while travelling in a south-east Asian nation and that a former minister frequently stayed around after business trips to explore his ‘passion in women.’

Responding to the reports, the prime minister’s deputy official spokesperson said, ‘We have seen some of the reports and some of the behaviour reported is clearly very concerning,’ he said, according to Guardian.

‘The prime minister believes MPs should be working hard for the public and the vast majority are focused on trying to solve our shared challenges, whether that be supporting the most vulnerable or working to make our schools better and streets safer,’ he added.