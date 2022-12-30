DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

An emirate in UAE bans movement of heavy vehicles on New Year

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi police has announced a number of traffic rules to be followed during New year. The authority has banned the movement of heavy vehicles including trucks, and buses transporting workers on all roads and streets in the emirate for New Year. This includes Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Section Bridge. The ban will be implemented from 7am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 until 7am on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The authority also updated that Al Maryah Island  will be closed on both directions from December 31 until January 1. Al Maryah Island  is one of the major venues for NYE celebrations.

 

 

 

 

