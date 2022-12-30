Cricketer Rishabh Pant critically injured in car accident near Haridwar; Hospitalised

Dehradun: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said that Rishabh Pant has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition. He has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the accident. ‘Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun’, DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area: SP Dehat Swapan Kishore — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

‘Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area’, Haridwar SP (Rural) said. Pant who was alone in the car, when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Rishabh Pant has survived a serious car accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway. He’s been shifted to the hospital in Delhi.

He was coming home to surprise his mother and there was a plan to hand out with his mother and family on the occasion of New Year.#RishabhPant

??? ??? pic.twitter.com/T1eiJK0uhq — Kaustubh Pandey ? (@KaustubhP26) December 30, 2022

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted in Hindi, ‘Praying for the speedy recovery of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a vehicle accident, have directed the officials to ensure all possible arrangements for his treatment’.