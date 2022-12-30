Eight Indians who are incarcerated in Qatar are granted new consular access in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that, India received its second consular visit to the eight former navy officers held in Qatar on Thursday.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the MEA, said the Indian embassy was actively pursuing the matter.

In response to a query, he stated that New Delhi was attempting to facilitate visas for the eight men’s family members.

‘As far as I know, family members who reside in Doha have been able to visit. And we’re working to make it easier for those already here to get visas so they can go’ he added.

According to him, the eight people were granted a second consular visit on Thursday in New Delhi.

‘The members of our embassy were able to speak with the detainees and check on their wellbeing. Of course, we will continue to provide all available consular support in this situation. The men have now spent almost four months in custody in Qatar’, he said.