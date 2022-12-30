Former kickboxer Andrew Tate arrested along with his brother in Romania in a human trafficking case

Andrew Tate, a controversial social media influencer and former kickboxer, was detained in Romania alongside his brother in a case involving human trafficking.

According to reports, Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were detained in Bucharest together with two other suspects for allegedly kidnapping two girls.

Since April, they have been under investigation by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on the grounds that they may have formed an organised crime gang that utilised women in adult videos.

Following a Thursday raid, Tate, who is notorious for his sexist and misogynistic views, was spotted being led away from his opulent villa by police.

‘The four suspects appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a price,’ prosecutors said.

‘They would have gained large sums of money.’

According to the investigators, this organised criminal group allegedly sexually exploited six women and they have been identified.