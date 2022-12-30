India Meteorological Department predicts cold wave in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe cold wave condition in North-India from Saturday. The national weather forecasting agency updated that fresh cold wave conditions would prevail again in Northern parts of the country.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

The IMD predicted improvement in Cold wave conditions in Northern parts of the country, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, from today. The agency said that parts of Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Delhi may witness dense fog from today.