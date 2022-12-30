Indian police tracks down a Chinese woman suspected to be a spy in Gaya, a Buddhist pilgrim centre in Bihar

On December 29, Indian authorities located a Chinese woman at Gaya, a Buddhist pilgrimage site in the eastern state of Bihar. She was thought to be a ‘Chinese spy’ and a potential danger to the Dalai Lama, the head of Tibetan Buddhism.

A sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan by the neighbourhood police, was made public. Security concerns were raised by her appearance in the Buddhist pilgrimage town of Bodh Gaya because the Dalai Lama was visiting Bodh Gaya at the same time as the arrest.

According to allegations in the media on Thursday evening, intelligence personnel investigated her but found no evidence connecting her to alleged espionage.

Bihar’s additional director general (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, ‘There is no evidence to indicate that she was a spy.’

Harpreet Kaur, who is the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Gaya told the news agency PTI that the foreign national was picked up from a guest house. After the initial probe, she turned out to be an ardent follower of the Buddhist preacher.