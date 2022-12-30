Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced special trains connecting New Delhi with Mata Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The special train will make 2 trips between New Delhi and Katra. The national transporter have also decided to run a special train twice a week between Darbhanga, Bihar and Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi.

01635 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra special train – will depart New Delhi at 11.30 pm on December 30 and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.20 pm the next day. 01636 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi special train will depart Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.50 pm on January 1 and reach New Delhi at 11.40 am the next day.

The special train will have AC, sleeper and general class coaches and stop at Haryana’s Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cantt and Punjab’s Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt stations, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations in Jammu. have stops.

Train number 05527 Darbhanga – Anand Vihar Terminal – Weekly Special train – will leave Darbhanga at 01.15 PM every Thursday and Sunday from December 29, 2022, to 30 March 2023 – to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 01:00 PM the next day. 05528 Anand Vihar Terminal – Darbhanga Bi-Weekly Special train – will depart Anand Vihar Terminal at 03.30 pm every Friday and Monday from December 30, 2022, to March 31, 2023, – and reach Darbhanga at 03.45 pm the next day.

The bi-weekly special will include AC, sleeper and general class coaches and will stop at Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi Junction, Bairgania, Raxaul Junction, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad stations. The special train will make a total of 54 trips between Anand Vihar and Darbhanga.