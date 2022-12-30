Indonesian President announces the removal of all restrictions imposed for controlling the spread of Covid-19

Since the majority of Indonesians have coronavirus antibodies, President Joko Widodo declared that all limitations put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted immediately.

At a news conference, the president declared that there would be ‘no more limitations on gatherings and movements,’ adding that the government had made this decision in light of the most recent infection statistics available.

Prior to the president’s declaration, the majority of movement restrictions for those who have had at least one booster vaccination had been lifted by the government; nevertheless, individuals still needed to wear masks indoors and use a COVID tracker app while entering public areas.

President Widodo appealed to the citizens of Indonesia to remain vigilant against the coronavirus, and continue wearing masks when in a crowd or indoors.

Indonesia had earlier reported the highest rate of infections in Asia, however, in the past week, there has been a decrease in cases reported daily to below 1,000, with deaths and hospitalisations relatively low.