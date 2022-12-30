Jio launches 5G services in these cities

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider, Relaince Jio has launched its True 5G services in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Thus, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator in the state to launch 5G services in these cities.

The service provider informed that 5G services will be launched in other major cities like Jabalpur, and Gwalior by January 2023 and every town, and taluka of Madhya Pradesh will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G services by the end of December 2023.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company earlier announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.