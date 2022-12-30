Major road closure announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced major road closure in the emirate on New Year. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 04:00 pm on Saturday. The Lower Deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 04:00 pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8:00 pm. A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 04:00 pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency

Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za’abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 04:00 pm.