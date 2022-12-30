Myanmar’s deposed leader and Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for corruption by a military court

A military court sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi, the former leader of Myanmar and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, to seven years in prison for corruption on Friday.

The 77-year-old was found by the court on Friday to have broken financial rules when renting and purchasing a helicopter between 2019 and 2021. Suu Kyi was charged with corruption on a total of five counts. All of them had something to do with the hiring and upkeep of a helicopter that had resulted in a ‘loss to the state.’

After 18 months of legal proceedings, her overall sentence to prison is 33 years.

Suu Kyi, 77, a prisoner of the military since the coup in 2021, has been found guilty of all charges brought against her, including corruption, illegal possession of walkie-talkies and violating Covid regulations.

‘All her cases were finished and there are no more charges against her,’ an anonymous source was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.

Suu Kyi appeared in good health, the source added.