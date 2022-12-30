Putin asks his ‘Dear Friend’ Xi Jinping to ‘Aim To Strengthen Military Cooperation.’

Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia, today conveyed to Xi Jinping, the president of China, his desire to intensify military cooperation and praised the two nations’ initiatives to oppose Western influence.

Because of the extraordinary Western sanctions imposed as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin has sought to forge closer military and political ties with China.

Beijing is concerned about Moscow’s push in Ukraine.

The crisis has been viewed as neutral by China, which has yet supplied diplomatic support to its ally Russia.

At the beginning of the discussions, Putin called Xi a ‘dear friend’ and said, ‘We intend to increase collaboration between the military forces of Russia and China.’

The head of the Kremlin also praised Beijing and Moscow for their efforts in fending off ‘extraordinary Western pressure and provocations.’

The significance of the Russian-Chinese strategic alliance as a stabilising element is expanding, said Putin, as international tensions rise.

‘We have similar opinions regarding the root causes, development, and logic of the unfolding geopolitical landscape transformation,’ he continued.

Putin has turned to the energy markets in Asia as the West tries to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas.

According to Putin, Russia has risen to the top when it comes to oil exports to China.

The Russian president declared that Xi would be paying a state visit to Moscow in next spring.