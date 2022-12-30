Russian space agency Roscosmos releases video of three cosmonauts decorating the International Space Station

Russian space agency Roscosmos posted a video of three cosmonauts Sergey Prokopiev, Anna Kikina, and Dmitry Petelin decorating the International Space Station on December 29 in an effort to retain the spirit of the New Year.

The ‘Soyuz MS-22’ mission commander, commander Prokopiev, claimed that, aside from zero gravity, hanging up New Year’s decorations in space is similar to putting them back on.

In the video, he said, ‘Dear friends! We, Roscosmos cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopiev, Anna Kikina and Dmitry Petelin, greet you from aboard the New Year-themed International Space Station. Just like back at home we have a tradition to set up a New Year tree and decorations, we decorate the station for New Year. Today we will show you how to do it in zero gravity.’

Both Prokopiev, Patelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio have been aboard the International Space Station since last year September as a part of the first joint US-Russian flight.

Earlier this month, Roscosmos claimed that the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft had a tiny hole after being struck by a tiny meteorite. The capsule docked with ISS caused the capsule to heat, with a temperature reaching above 30 Celsius.