The death toll in the fierce winter storm that slammed the United States in the past week jumps to 61

The number of people killed by the severe winter storm that hit the United States last week has increased to 61. According to Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz, two more deaths were reported on Thursday from New York, bringing the region’s overall death toll to 39.

The ‘once in a generation’ storm continued to have a significant impact on New York, with Buffalo registering the most fatalities.

According to Poloncarz, of the 39 fatalities, 17 were discovered outside, 11 were discovered inside residences, four were discovered inside cars, four occurred while shovelling or blowing snow, and three occurred because emergency personnel were unable to reach the victims in time.

In midwestern Ohio state, nine deaths were recorded in car crashes that occurred due to the monster storm. At least half-a-dozen other states also recorded fatalities.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised against the response of the authorities, with Poloncarz calling the city’s handling ’embarrassing.’

Criticisms are being specifically directed to the delay in issuing travel ban order by the officials.