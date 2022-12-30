UK health firm says China will see 25K deaths a day during Covid peak in January

Health specialists in the UK estimate that 9,000 deaths occur daily in China, despite the country’s opening up and a rise in Covid cases, despite the lack of reliable data. This is twice what it was predicted to last only for a week.

In the meantime, the US is thinking about sampling the wastewater from foreign aircraft to look for any newly discovered Covid-19 versions.

China has seen a sharp rise in infections ever since its limits were eased. According to a statement released on Thursday by UK-based health data company Airfinity, the number of infections in China since December 1 totaled 18.6 million, while the number of deaths has likely approached 100,000.

Airfinity further estimates that China’s Covid infections will reach their first peak on January 13 when 3.7 million cases will be registered in a day.

The body estimates the daily death toll to peak on January 23 with about 25,000 cases a day, with cumulative deaths reaching 584,000 since December.

All these estimates are in stark contrast to what China has been reporting. Beijing has been reporting only several thousands of cases a day and it has reported only 10 deaths since December 7.