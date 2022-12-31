Fuel prices for January 2023 announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month January 2023 has been announced in UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The authority has slashed the price of fuels. In November, the prices were raised by up to 29 fils per litre. Fuel prices had previously witnessed a drop in September, October and December.

As per the revised price list, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.78 a litre, compared to Dh3.30 in December. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.67 per litre, compared to Dh3.18 in December. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.59 a litre, compared to Dh3.11 a litre last month. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.29 a litre compared to Dh3.74 in December.