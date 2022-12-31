Gulf country doubles fees for renewing exit and re-entry visas

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to double the fees for renewing exit and re-entry visas. Saudi Cabinet has approved the proposal to increases the fees for renewing exit and re-entry visas in cases where the residents are outside the Kingdom.

As per the new decision, the exit and return visa fee will be SR200 for a single trip for a maximum duration of 2 months and SR100 for each additional month if the resident is inside the Kingdom. If the resident is outside the Kingdom, the fee for the additional month will be doubled. The fee for multi-entry trips is SR500 for 3 months and SR200 for each additional month if the resident is inside the Kingdom, and in the event of the applicant being outside the Kingdom, the fee for the additional month will be doubled.

The Saudi government also decided to increase the fees for the renewal of residency permits for companions of foreign workers and domestic workers. The fee for residency renewal when outside the Kingdom will be two times what is collected within the Kingdom through the electronic portal of the Ministry of Interior.