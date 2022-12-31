Jaishankar issues a harsh warning to Pakistan and China, saying, ‘Want good neighbourly relations but…’

During his visit to Cyprus on Friday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a subtle jab at Pakistan and a tough statement to China. No nation has suffered from terrorism as much as India, the minister declared that there will be no compromising on the fundamental concerns.

He declared: ‘We have been very clear that we will not normalise and justify terrorism.’

The foreign minister stated, Without mentioning Pakistan, ‘Never will we allow terrorism to put us under pressure to enter into negotiations. We wish to live in harmony with everyone, but it does not imply we should excuse, ignore, or justify terrorism.’

Regarding border disputes with China, S. Jaishankar claimed that difficulties have gotten worse over Covid and that relations with China are abnormal.

‘On our borders, there are difficulties that have gotten worse since Covid. Because we would not consent to any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally, relations with China are not normal’ Days after Chinese and Indian troops engaged in combat in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang area, he remarked.

On December 9, soldiers from China and India engaged in combat along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector. This was the first known border conflict between the two armies since 2020.

The Indian troops successfully resisted the Chinese PLA soldiers when they attempted to destroy an Indian garrison in the area, which the Chinese had planned to do. Both teams reported minor injuries.

Jaishankar is in Cyprus for the first time as part of a celebration of the two nations’ diplomatic ties that have lasted for 60 years.

Jaishankar met with his Cypriot colleague Kasoulides during his tour, and the two inked a letter of intent on immigration and mobility, another letter of intent on defence and military cooperation, and a deal for Cyprus to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA).