DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

New Year: Free parking announced in Dubai

Dec 31, 2022, 02:37 pm IST

Dubai: The  Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai  has announced free public parking in the emirate for January 1, 2023. Parking fees  will resume on Monday (January 2).  The multi-storey parking are exempted from free parking.

RTA also announced that the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5:00 am on Saturday 12/31/2022  and  will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday 02/01/2023 for a period of 43 hours. The tram  will operate from 6:00 am on Saturday 12/31/2022 until 1:00 am on Monday.

Also Read; World Blitz Championship: Koneru Humpy scripts history by winning silver medal 

All RTA customer Happiness Centres will remain  closed on Sunday (Jan 1) and will resume services on Monday (Jan 2).

Tags
shortlink
Dec 31, 2022, 02:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button