New Year: Free parking announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free public parking in the emirate for January 1, 2023. Parking fees will resume on Monday (January 2). The multi-storey parking are exempted from free parking.

RTA also announced that the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5:00 am on Saturday 12/31/2022 and will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday 02/01/2023 for a period of 43 hours. The tram will operate from 6:00 am on Saturday 12/31/2022 until 1:00 am on Monday.

All RTA customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on Sunday (Jan 1) and will resume services on Monday (Jan 2).