North Korea launches three ballistic missiles following a record-breaking testing year.

On Saturday, the South Korean military reported that North Korea had launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the sea east of the Korean Peninsula.

The launches were the most recent in a record-breaking string of missile tests carried out by North Korea this year as Pyongyang continues to advance its weaponry amid concerns that it may undertake a seventh nuclear weapon test.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff informed that, the three short-range ballistic missiles were launched from North Hwanghae Province south of Pyongyang at around 8 am local time (2300 GMT).

Kyodo news agency cited the Japanese defence ministry that, all three flew at an altitude of around 100 kilometres (62 miles) and travelled a distance of about 350 kilometres (217 miles).

The launches occurred the next day, following the announcement by South Korea’s defence ministry that a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle had been successful.

Five North Korean drones infiltrated South Korea on Monday in the first such infiltration since 2017. In an effort to shoot them down, the South Korean military scrambled fighter jets and assault helicopters.

Since President Yoon Suk-conservative yeol’s government in South Korea took office in May and promised a harsher stance toward the North, relations between the North and its ally have deteriorated.