Opposition in Venezuela ousts Guaido, the acting president.

In an effort to form a unified front before the 2024 elections, Venezuela’s opposition national assembly voted on Friday to oust interim President Juan Guaido, dissolve his government, and name a commission to oversee the nation’s foreign assets.

Since 2019, when Guaido invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency and won support from the United States and other governments that viewed President Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election as fraudulent, he has served as the public face of Venezuela’s fractured opposition.

Although Guaido’s interim administration is in charge of many embassies and some foreign assets, Maduro continues to maintain control over almost all of Venezuela’s institutions, including its security forces.

The legislation to remove Guaido and establish the five-member commission to manage foreign assets, particularly the U.S.-based refiner Citgo, a subsidiary of state-owned oil company PDVSA, was supported by three of the four major opposition groups, Justice First, Democratic Action, and A New Era.