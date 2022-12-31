Updated fuel prices for January 2023 announced

Doha: Doha: The Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of January 2023. Premium petrol will cost the same as in December 2022, amounting to QR1.95 per litre. The prices for super grade petrol and diesel will remain the same as well in January. Super grade petrol will be QR2.10, and diesel will cost QR2.05 for the coming month.

The fuel price is revised every month in the country according the price of crude oil in the international market. The Ministry of Energy and Industry began this process in April 2016 and from September 2017 Qatar Petroleum is announcing the price list.