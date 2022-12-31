Work from POK, encroach on Kashmir: Terrorists destroy Hizb-ul-Mujahdeen compound wall at Anantnag

Srinagar: On Saturday morning, police in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district tore down a compound wall surrounding the home of the terrorist organisation Hizb ul-commander. Mujahdeen’s In Liver Village in Anantnag, a joint team of officials conducted the demolition drive in front of a magistrate. The Hizb leader Ghluam Nabi Khan’s compound wall was totally demolished by bulldozers, according to authorities, since it had been built on trespassed government property.

The operational leader of Hizb-ul-Mujahdeen is Ghulam Nabi Khan, also known as Aamir Khan, Saifullah Khalid, and he is based in POK. Khan, who the MHA classified as a terrorist under UAPA, crossed into PoK in the 1990s and has been active ever since. The local panchayat, according to officials, wanted to take action against the terror commander. The Hizb commander is the subject of a FIR that the authorities have also filed for trespassing on public property.

His 12-kanal agricultural plot in Liver Pahalgam was attached by the Enforcement Directorate in 2014. The residence of JeM Commander Ashiq Negroo in the Pulwama area was also destroyed a few weeks ago by J&K forces. When operating in Kashmir for the JeM, Negroo built the home on public property. Ashiq Negroo went across to PoK in 2018–19, where he is now based. In the Pulwama incident, which resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF Jawans, negroes were also implicated.